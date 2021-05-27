Infrastructure Bank Announces More Than $3 Million In Financing & Loan Forgiveness For Small Drinking Water System Projects
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (Infrastructure Bank) today announced more than $3 million in financing and loan forgiveness for safe drinking water upgrade projects for 5 small and community water system providers across the state. The projects are being financed via the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) program, which provides below-market interest rate loans to community public water systems, nonprofit noncommunity public water systems, privately organized water suppliers, and local governmental units to complete water infrastructure projects.www.riib.org