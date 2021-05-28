Non-religious Americans saved democracy for all

June 21, 2021, Washington, D.C.—Today, advocacy groups Generation Progress and the Declaration for American Democracy coalition are announcing the launch of the DFAD Youth Working Group to ensure that the voices and perspectives of young people are heard in the fight for a fair and representative democracy. The working group, which will be part of the broader DFAD coalition, will bring together youth-led and youth-centric organizations to collaborate on efforts to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act—two pieces of legislation that would greatly impact young Americans. The pro-voter reforms included in the For The People Act, such as automatic voter registration and pre-registration for 16- and 17-year olds, would make voting simpler and more accessible for young people, and the bill’s provisions to end partisan gerrymandering and reduce the influence of big money in politics would pave the way towards action on the issues that young people care most about, like climate change and gun violence prevention.