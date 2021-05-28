CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Empower Clinics Updates Current Pipeline of 22 Clinics With 2 More Locations Upgraded from Pending To Signed Leases

 2021-05-28

Empower National Clinics Expansion Strategy Is Ahead of Schedule and Accelerating. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT:CSE) (8EC:Frankfurt) (EPWCF:OTCQB) ('Empower' or the 'Company') an integrated healthcare company serving patients through clinics, a telemedicine platform, and a leading medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19...

