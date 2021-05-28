CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Sprott Increases Investment In Sassy's Gander Gold

 2021-05-28

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Sassy Resources Corporation ('Sassy' or the 'Company') (CSE:SASY)(OTCQB:SSYRF)(FSE:4E7) is pleased to announce that Mr. Eric Sprott is increasing his ownership in Sassy subsidiary Gander Gold Corporation to 17.35% (10,666,666 special warrants) by purchasing $1.6 million of a $2.2 million private placement in...

