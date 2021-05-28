Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Boy, 11, faces arson charges linked to brush fire in Arizona

By Marlene Lenthang, ABC News
Posted by 
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVkSr_0aEisoVR00

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — An 11-year-old boy is facing multiple felony charges allegedly for starting a brush fire that destroyed two buildings and caused $30,000 worth of damage in Arizona.

The boy has been charged with arson, criminal damage, endangerment and a misdemeanor for reckless burning, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

The fire ignited on Saturday northeast of Camp Verde in the now-defunct Beaver Creek Golf Course. Two uninhabited structures were destroyed, and the fire crept within 20 feet of a nearby home, authorities said.

Witnesses reported that three boys were playing with aerosol cans and a lighter before the blaze erupted, the sheriff's office said.

An investigation pointed to the 11-year-old suspect intentionally setting the fire as the two other boys tried to stop him and attempted to put out the fire before it got "out of control," the sheriff's office said.

"We truly hope this 11-year-old learned his lesson. Wildland crews and firefighters put their lives on the line to protect the residents in our community. YCSO is going to holding those responsible accountable," Sheriff David Rhodes said in a statement.

Arizona is well into brush fire season, and authorities warned the public to be cautious of how easily these fires can ignite and spread.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
366
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yavapai County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
County
Yavapai County, AZ
Yavapai County, AZ
Government
City
Camp Verde, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Wildland Fire#Brush Fire#Camp Fire#Ycso#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed pulls interest rate hikes into 2023

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a longstanding reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy. New projections saw a majority of 11 Fed officials...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

"New Yorkers didn't tune in tonight to hear us fight with each other": Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate

In the final debate before primary day, eight leading Democrats running for New York City mayor frequently devolved into bickering in a rapid-fire format on Wednesday in NBC's Studio 8H, the home of the iconic show "Saturday Night Live." The debate was one of the last chances for candidates to make their closing arguments to voters before primary day on June 22. Tens of thousands of voters have already cast ballots during early voting or via absentee ballots.