Economy

Vior Begins Extensive Summer Field Programs and Strengthens Its Exploration Team

hawaiitelegraph.com
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2020 / Vior Inc. ('Vior' or the 'Corporation') (TSXV:VIO)(FRA:VL51)(OTC PINK:SXMVF) is pleased to announce that it has begun an extensive summer field exploration program at its Belleterre and Skyfall gold projects in Quebec. Vior is also pleased to report the strengthening of its exploration...

