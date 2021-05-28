Vior Begins Extensive Summer Field Programs and Strengthens Its Exploration Team

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Driver Override Systems market was valued at USD 1.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% from 2019 to USD 3.56 Billion in 2026. Driver Override Systems refer to the smart pedal and brake override systems. It is a smart technology that is made up of sensors that recognize the mixed signals and electric malfunctions of the vehicle that are related to the fuel pedal and brake pedal. In cases where the accelerator or brake pedal is activated, it observes and eliminates the activation of the accelerator and thus stops the vehicle in a safe manner. This helps in avoiding any severe accidents and thus helps the driver in maneuvering the vehicle safely. Rising demand for Driver Override systems in the autonomous driving vehicles is one of the factors attributing to the growth of the market over the forecasted period. Another factor that is adding to the growth of the market is the increasing demand for luxury and high end vehicles in developing as well as developed regions of the world. However, lack of awareness about the Driver Override Systems amongst the minds of the customers is the major factor restraining the growth of the market through 2026.

