Before I dig into the series preview I want to mention the biggest change in the Kelly Cup playoffs this season. All series will be best of five series rather than best of seven. It makes for a condensed, fast paced playoffs that will be completed in no more than 26 days from start to finish. I remember Steve Martinson telling me many years ago the best teams win seven games series but that is not always the case in five game series. The opening game in a five game series is critical with the winner of that game winning the series close to 70% of the time. There is not much time to get things turned around if a team gets off to a bad start in a five game series.