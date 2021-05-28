Best Ping Putters

Ben James of Milford, Conn., dominated the Boys Division at Karsten Creek, while Gianna Clemente (Warren, Ohio) became the youngest champion in PING Invitational history. The 15th PING Invitational showcased the best of the next generation of future college and professional stars. Host venue Karsten Creek is home to the Oklahoma State University Men's and Women's Golf teams. The course was ranked No. 24 in Golf Digest's list of "America's 100 Greatest Public Courses" for 2021-22. The tournament field was loaded with talent. Of the 72 players in the field, there were 56 AJGA champions, including four 2021 Invitational winners. Additionally, there were 33 college commits and 33 Rolex Junior All-Americans. Players hailed from 17 states and five international countries.
