Air Canada has announced their Summer 2022 schedule in a further sign of positive growth and confidence as the airline industry recovers from the impacts of the pandemic. The airline’s plans for Europe, Africa, and The Middle East include year-round and seasonal services. Barcelona, Venice, Nice, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Reykjavik will see a resumption on a seasonal basis alongside Cairo, Athens, Rome and Lisbon that returned in 2021 and resume again in the spring. Copenhagen, Madrid and Milan will also see the beginning of year-round services beginning in the spring.

