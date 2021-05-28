What Our Contributors Are Reading This Spring

I spoke with Nana Nkweti during the odd time after my first vaccine shot but before my second, when I felt stuck between the world as it has been since March 2020 and the world as it could be, post-immunity. This sense of being caught in two realities at once felt reminiscent of Nkweti’s debut short-story collection, Walking on Cowrie Shells. As embodied in characters like a pastor’s wife carrying a miraculous pregnancy after years of infertility in “The Devil Is a Liar,” an adopted daughter who isn’t at all like what her parents expect in “It Takes a Village Some Say,” and a jaded publicist during a zombie outbreak in “It Just Kills You Inside,” distinctive voices lead readers through a minefield of expectations. The stories in Walking on Cowrie Shells bleed through several genres including magical realism, horror, and folklore. Nana and I talked about the short story as a form, relying on voice, her readers’ expectations, and decolonizing our ideas of what good fiction can be.