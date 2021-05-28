Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Poets on Couches: Rita Dove Reads Ingeborg Bachmann

By Authors
theparisreview.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second series of Poets on Couches continues with Rita Dove reading Ingeborg Bachmann’s poem “My Bird,” translated from the German by Mark Anderson. In these videograms, poets read and discuss the poems that are helping them through—broadcasting straight from their couches to yours. These readings bring intimacy into our spaces of isolation, both through the affinity of poetry and through the warmth of being able to speak to each other across distances.

www.theparisreview.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingeborg Bachmann
Person
Rita Dove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poets#Poetry#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Literary Hub

How the Poets Wrote of Billie Holiday

I fell in love with Billie Holiday’s music because it was something I was allowed to discover for myself. I remember that my mother and stepfather had gone to Nashville in 1993 to record an album. I was 15 years old. At some point during the two weeks they were away I bought a cassette tape of Holiday’s famous 1930s Columbia recordings backed by Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra, with Lester Young often alongside Holiday to mirror a few phrases and to elongate and drift behind others. What jazz musicians of that period liked to call “filling up the windows.” By the time my parents had returned from Nashville I had memorized every inflection on that Billie Holiday cassette. I was hypnotized by her laid-back phrasing as well as the drastic change of tone in Holiday’s voice with each passing decade, plus the fact that in every setting the band seemed to be following the singer, not the other way around.
Books & Literaturetricornernews.com

Poets Corner

Once again, The Lakeville Journal will provide space to poets who feel inspired to share their thoughts with our readers. It’s been a while since we did this, but June seems like the perfect month to start again. The topics can be varied, but political opinion will remain under Letters to the Editor. Send poems to Janet Manko at publisher@lakevillejournal.com.
Books & Literaturelongisland.com

Poetry Reading: Natasha Trethewey: WWBA 2021 Poet In Residence

Join us virtually for a free poetry reading by WWBA’s 2021 Poet In Residence Natasha Trethewey. Pulitzer Prize-winner Natasha Trethewey served two terms as the 19th Poet Laureate of the United States (2012-2014). Trethewey was the first Southerner to receive the honor since Robert Penn Warren, in 1986, and the first African-American since Rita Dove, in 1993.
Books & LiteratureMcSweeney's

Short Conversations With Poets

Part of the project of modern poets, picking up where people like William Blake and William Wordsworth left off, has been to reanimate animism. To get us into better relations with the numinous. To work, in other words, in search of sources and perceived spirits of an older nature, and to work under the assumption that things are related in countless invisible ways. One way into Arthur Sze’s poems is to see him in this light, as a reanimator of animism: “Now hammerhead sharks / whirlpool inside you.” Another way in is via the richness of Chinese poetry, both ancient and contemporary, some of which he has painstakingly translated (and gathered in The Silk Dragon, a title whose figure Sze has called his “metaphor for poetry,” a creature who’s part silkworm and part magic).
Books & Literaturemereorthodoxy.com

Category: Poetry

A poem is a thought that comes out sounding good, and lingers awhile; But it doesn’t have to rhyme, Though it could What is poetry? A poet will maintain that it is a noble enterprise; a numinous expression of the... FeaturedPoetryReviews (Books) Reading Emily Dickinson with Job. A few months...
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Every Poem Has Ancestors

On April 12, The Paris Review announced N. Scott Momaday as the recipient of the 2021 Hadada Award, presented each year to a “distinguished member of the writing community who has made a strong and unique contribution to literature.” In the coming weeks, the Daily will publish a series of short essays honoring the multifariousness of Momaday’s achievements. Today, in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir Poet Warrior, Joy Harjo recalls how Momaday’s poem “The Delight Song of Tsoai-Talee” inspired her to begin writing poetry.
Musictheparisreview.org

Celebrating N. Scott Momaday

On April 12, The Paris Review announced N. Scott Momaday as the recipient of the 2021 Hadada Award, presented each year to a “distinguished member of the writing community who has made a strong and unique contribution to literature.” In the coming weeks, the Daily will publish a series of short essays honoring the multifariousness of Momaday’s achievements. Today, in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir Poet Warrior, Joy Harjo recalls how Momaday’s poem “The Delight Song of Tsoai-Talee” inspired her to begin writing poetry.
Books & Literaturercreader.com

Virtual David R. Collins Writers Conference, June 24 through 26

Authors of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and more will share their talents and help strengthen the talents of others during the Midwest Writing Center's virtual David R. Collins Writers Conference, a June 24 through 26 celebration of the written word boasting workshops, readings, book pitches, and a keynote address by lauded author Allison Joseph.
Books & Literatureliterary-arts.org

Margaret Atwood, interviewed by Karen Russell (Rebroadcast)

Margaret Atwood shares her latest poetry collection, Dearly, in this conversation with Karen Russell from the Portland Book Festival. This episode features a conversation between Margaret Atwood and Portland’s own Karen Russell, which took place during the virtual 2020 Portland Book Festival. With a career spanning decades, genres, and forms, Margaret Atwood is easily one of the most important writers alive today. She has been published in 45 countries, and written seminal works of fiction that have become a part of the cultural fabric and touchstones for millions of readers. But while many are familiar with Atwood’s fiction, she has also been, from the beginning of her career, one of our most significant contemporary poets. We welcomed Atwood to the Portland Book Festival to talk about her first collection of poetry in over a decade, entitled Dearly.
Books & Literaturemymodernmet.com

5 Interesting Facts About English Modernist Writer Virginia Woolf

One of the most celebrated authors of the 20th century, Virginia Woolf was an incredible literary figure who was far ahead of her time. The English writer is widely recognized as one of the most innovative writers of the modern era and is also considered a trailblazer for her narrative use of “stream of consciousness” in her writings. Though she is most well known for her novels,—such as Mrs Dalloway and To the Lighthouse—she wrote prolifically throughout her life. She left behind a treasure trove of essays, biographies, diaries, and letters.
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Literary picks of the week: Prize-winning Black poets will read

Prize-winning African-American poets Jericho Brown and Michael Kleber-Diggs will read separately this week from their widely-praised work. Brown, the first Black, gay poet to win the Pulitzer Prize, will be at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist, 511 Groveland Ave., Mpls., at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 19, in a hybrid event offering in-person and virtual attendance. The location and date of this event are appropriate to intersectional realities, according to the sponsoring committee, because the Twin Cities are home to the longest-running LGBTQ Pride parade, and June 19 is observed as Juneteenth, commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.
Literary Hub

The Conductors by Nicole Glover, Read by Bahni Turpin

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Golden Voice narrator Bahni Turpin’s versatile narration pulls together the many threads in Nicole Glover’s debut novel, The...
Books & LiteratureReason.com

Poetry Tuesday!: "Loveliest of Trees" by A.E. Housman

Here's "Loveliest of Trees" (1896) by A.E. Housman (1859-1936). (This is on my YouTube channel, which mostly consists of my Sasha Reads playlist, plus a smattering of law-related songs.) I recorded a previous Housman poem, "When I Was One-and-Twenty", some months ago—you can see that here. Loveliest of trees, the...
Books & Literaturetheava.com

Hemingway Almost Killed Me

The favorite books of one's youth can be dangerous stuff. One of the highest-risk authors for me turned out to be Ernest Hemingway. His writing almost killed me in at least in three ways. That wasn't his fault, of course; I was young, male, American, susceptible, born by a Hemingway-esque man not only from “the greatest generation” but also a war veteran and confirmed sportsman from the same region as Hemingway himself. So I came by it all honestly, and also am lucky to have survived this long.
Napa Valley Register

The Napa County Poet's Corner: A visit with a young poet

"Poetry is a deal of joy and pain and wonder/ with a dash of dictionary." Kahil Gabran. I had no idea that the above quote would visit my thoughts as I walked into Jennifer Veveiros' class at Phillips Magnet Elementary School to interview fifth-grader Ashley Arreguin Corrales, who had been chosen by the Arts Council Napa Valley as an Art Student of the Month for April.
Books & Literaturelittlevillagemag.com

International Writing Program collaborates on reading in support of Burmese/Mayanma poets

Online—Monday, June 14 at 6 p.m. Since the Southeast Asian country of Myanmar (Burma) had its most recent military coup d’etat on February 1, 2021, preventing the leaders elected last November from being sworn in, over 700 citizens have been killed, nearly one-third of its schoolteachers have been suspended for their opposition to the coup, and thousands have been detained, many in undisclosed locations. Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, stated recently, “In just over four months, Myanmar has gone from being a fragile democracy to a human rights catastrophe.”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Week

6 book recommendations from Raven Leilani

Raven Leilani is the author of Luster, a 2020 best-seller that won the National Book Critics Circle's John Leonard Prize. The novel, about a young Black woman who begins an affair with a married white man, is now available in paperback. My Education by Susan Choi (2013). An unsparing account...
Intelligencer

A Poet’s Life

WHEELING — Marc Harshman’s day unfolds in pretty much the way one might hope that the poet laureate of West Virginia’s would. There’s early morning correspondence and editing done in a sun-drenched study at the top of his Wheeling home. There are afternoon writing sessions in a garden where wildish flowers and vegetables are fortified against the deer that wander down from the woods. There’s an ample chair and a light that’s just right for evening reading.
Literary Hub

Nana Nkweti on the Impact of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and the Complexities of Multicultural Identity

The Author of Walking on Cowrie Shells in Conversation with Jane Ciabattari. Nana Nkweti’s first story collection, Walking on Cowrie Shells, proceeds with boundless energy, mixing and matching genres, jumping free of genre rules and bumping against unexpected turns of phrase, with a satiric aftertaste keeping it real. Her launch this month puts her into a historic moment; she’s of a cohort of authors whose first books were in the works when Covid hit.