Beatnik Buenos Aires – A Charcoal and Smoke-Filled Tribute to the ’60s Argentinian Art-Scene
Beatnik Buenos Aires is not a detailed reconstruction, however, but rather pokes the embers of the movement’s memories, smudging it across its pages with Facundo Percio’s beautiful and evocative charcoal artwork. Diego Arandojo is uninterested in merely recounting the history but rather in evoking the abstract mood, resulting in a hagiography that is not holistic, but does enlighten and intrigue readers towards this time and place.www.brokenfrontier.com