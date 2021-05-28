Beatnik Buenos Aires – A Charcoal and Smoke-Filled Tribute to the ’60s Argentinian Art-Scene

Get Your Fried Hen With Creamed Corn and Bananas in Buenos Aires. “Your downside is that you’re making an attempt to know one thing that is unnecessary,” my spouse says to me as I slide the fork throughout my plate. I push a chunk of crispy hen milanesa and a slice of charred deli ham throughout a sugary cloud of creamed corn. I battle to stability peas, floppy crimson bell pepper, and a wedge of fried banana atop my miniature mountain of meals. She raises her eyebrows and makes a grandiose gesture with each arms outstretched over our textbook Suprema Maryland, half a dozen shoestring french fries gripped in a single fist. “The entire level is that it’s ridiculous,” she says. From the opposite facet of the window body, an older man stops in his tracks, bounces on his heels and squeals loudly at our meals earlier than shortly disappearing into the downtown foot site visitors.