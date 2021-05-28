Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Increase the Appeal of Your Home with Basement Waterproofing

fooyoh.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery Washington DC homeowner wants to live in a property that is not only comfortable and secure but also visually appealing and practical. There are lots of ways in which you can achieve this goal, and one of these is to get your basement into shape. If your home has a basement, you need to remember that this space can have a huge impact on the appeal and condition of your home. This is why looking after your basement is so important.

fooyoh.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basement Waterproofing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designdwell.com

Before & After: An Architect Couple in Amsterdam Turn a Garage Into a Gauzy, Light-Filled Home

Bringing in skylights, custom glass doors, and tactile finishes, Bart van Seggelen and Valérie Boerma render the car park unrecognizable. As far as garages go, this one was pretty standard. At the base of a 1930s building in Amsterdam, the car park—formerly a hardware store—came with oil-stained concrete floors, fluorescent lighting, and reflective tape discouraging drivers from scraping the hefty pillars. Not exactly the makings of a warm and inviting family home, but Bart van Seggelen and Valérie Boerma, interior architects and founders of the design firm Barde + vanVoltt, thought differently.
Reading, MAWicked Local

HOME PROFILE: Colonial offers curb appeal, open-flow layout

LIVING SPACE: 2,624 sq. ft. What you notice first about this seven-year-old home — besides its stately good looks right from the curb—is how it makes you feel: happy. Something about its setting against a backdrop of tall trees, the roof angles and all those windows is very appealing. Of...
Interior DesignPosted by
MyChesCo

DIY Ideas to Increase Your Home’s Value

Now as much as ever, your home may be a sanctuary for all kinds of expression, from thinking and dreaming to working and playing. Over the past year, homeowners began to consider the intersection of function and design in new ways. Weekend warriors are dedicating themselves to creating more organized...
Raleigh, NCresidencestyle.com

Increase Your Home Value and Enjoy Extra Space Without Having to Move!

If you want to increase the value of your house to get it ready for resale or simply need more room, it is easier than you think! By finding a professional remodeling company that can design and build a home addition, you can increase the market value of your home and enjoy your home so much more.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

3 Things in Your Basement to Get Rid of Right Now, According to Real Estate Agents

Depending on where you live, having a basement might be as commonplace as having a bathroom. These underground spaces are multipurpose and can be transformed into many things, such as laundry rooms, bedrooms, or additional living spaces. Regardless of its use, a basement can also attract a host of issues if not taken care of properly. Here are three things you shouldn’t have in your basement, according to real estate experts.
Interior Designstephanieandshari.com

Staging Tips to Enhance Your Home’s Appeal

Whether on television, at an open house or on the pages of a magazine, we’ve all seen stunningly outfitted estates that deliver a true wow factor – and listing price – that properties without staging just cannot match. Buyers quickly fall in love with homes that have a strong character while wordlessly conveying the lifestyle they would enjoy if they lived there. Before listing your property, consider that proper staging is one of the most important factors in enhancing your home’s appeal and most flattering features.
Interior Designyankodesign.com

Desk Setups with minimal designs to increase your work from home productivity: Part 2

The most important element of our home office is our desk! And maintaining a clean and organized desk is extremely important because I truly believe a clean desk equals a clean mind. If you want to set up your desk in the most efficient manner possible so as to boost productivity and motivation, then you’re at the right place. Here are a few impressive desk setups for you to gain inspiration from, and finally declutter and set up your desk the way you really want to. Best of luck!
Home & GardenPosted by
Racine County Eye

Is Your Home Healthy?

Increased time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic means many Wisconsin families have been exposed to more health hazards due to unsafe housing conditions, including lead paint, radon, asthma triggers, secondhand smoke, or mold, according to the Department of Health Services. “For too many families in Wisconsin, home is not...
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

Now Is the Perfect Time to Give Your Home Some Curb Appeal

When they say you never get a second chance to make a great first impression, they could also be talking about your home’s street-facing facade. Is your place immaculately dressed and smiling—or is it schlubby and unwashed? The goal is to go for the former, but not for the reasons you might think. “There are two primary emotive things that happen when you come across the kind of residence you appreciate,” says Atlanta-based architect Bobby McAlpine. “One is, Gosh, I would love to own that. That’s more ego-driven. The one I love the most is when I think, It must be wonderful in there.”
Home & Gardenraminsca.com

Adding Appeal and Value to Your Home Through Landscaping & Lawn Care

When one thinks about home improvements, kitchen and bath remodels are often the first things to come to mind. The problem? Kitchen and bath remodels can be EXPENSIVE! You can easily pour $10,000, $20,000, $30,000 or more into kitchen and bath remodels. But what if you want to upgrade your living space without busting the budget?
Home & Gardengutterhelmet.com

Get to the Source of a Wet Basement

A wet basement can be a homeowner’s worst nightmare. Damp basements lead to the growth of mold and mildew and can result in damage to items stored in the basement area. If the basement happens to be finished, not only will water damage furniture and other furnishings, it can also ruin walls and flooring materials and make the area unusable.
Posted by
Suzy Valentin Realtor

How to Add Curb Appeal to Your House on a Budget - 17 Home Selling Tips

In this article I will be sharing 17 Home Selling Tips on How to Add Curb Appeal to your House on a Budget. If you are preparing to sell your house, one of the most important things is to add curb appeal to your home. Curb appeal can help sell your home fast. The definition of Curb Appeal is the visual attractiveness of a house seen from the street.
Gardeningdengarden.com

How to Prevent Foundation Cracks by Watering Your Basement

As a realtor, I know which things scare homeowners the most. You'll want to figure out if your foundation is needing water. If you see a gap between the dirt and the foundation, then your soil has pulled away from the house. By watering it, you'll allow it to expand again and provide more support for your foundation.
Home & GardenDomaine

50 Front Door Planter Ideas to Boost Your Curb Appeal

When it comes to giving your house a facelift, nothing can be as easy or as satisfying as adding a planter to your front door. Not only does it add some color to the facade of your home, but it helps breathe some life into an area that may not have a ton of greenery because of stairs, sidewalks, or landings.
Home & GardenWorld Inside Pictures

Majestic DIY Cement Projects That You Can Easily Make For Your Home

I bet that you have heard the saying “Details can break or make your interior design” a thousand times, and that’s simply because it’s true. If you love exploring home designs you have probably noticed that they all have some decorative items that set the tone and make it stand out from the rest of the crowd. Some DIY cement projects that you can easily make have caught my attention lately. I just love how they have the power to fit in any home style with ease. Although you think that cement is mainly used in construction and building activities, its popularity has been on the rise in the last couple of years, and lots of concrete handmade items have been created.
Boca Raton, FLangi.com

Paver Driveway, Walk Step up Home's Curb Appeal

When Mark Richman wanted an update to improve the value of his Boca Raton, Fla., home, he sought a contractor who could design and install a brick driveway and front walkway with unique design. Richman used his Angie’s List membership to find and interview several highly rated contractors. He discovered...
Home & Gardenlifesavvy.com

Get Organized with These Stylish & Sturdy Open Storage Bins

Lightweight cloth storage baskets and bins are fine for decorative use. However, if you’re storing things long-term in a closet, garage, workshop, or craft room, you’ll need something sturdier that can hold more stuff. Cloth bins tend to warp quickly, even if you’re just using them to store clothing in...
Interior Designlivingetc.com

10 stylish rattan furniture and accessories for indoors and out

Unless you have been shopping with your eyes closed, you will know that rattan furniture has been experiencing somewhat of a comeback for the last couple of years or so. We aren't just talking about ever durable rattan garden furniture either. With everything from rattan sofas to rattan lighting and storage options too, if you want to inject a little bit of this seventies favourite into your scheme, you will be spoilt for choice.
Interior DesignDomaine

20 Midcentury Modern Landscaping Ideas to Inspire Your Exterior

Just because midcentury modernism has been all the rage for the past year doesn't mean the trend is losing steam anytime soon. Instead, many savvy design enthusiasts are bringing their sleek lines and practical-first features to the great outdoors. While great furniture and accessories can complete the look, your midcentury outdoor space starts with some great landscaping.