HARTFORD, CONN. — Frito-Lay North America, a division of Purchase, NY-based PepsiCo, Inc., has announced plans to invest $235 million to expand its snacks manufacturing and warehouse plant in Killingly, Conn. As part of the expansion, PepsiCo said it will add two new Cheetos manufacturing lines, marking the first time Cheetos will be manufactured by Frito-Lay in Connecticut.