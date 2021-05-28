23 Mouthwatering Burger Recipes for National Burger Day

Graduations are in full swing, you're breaking out your fun pool floats and everyone is grilling up their signature burgers — that's right, summer is officially upon us. Every year, May 28 marks National Burger Day, a holiday that most people are pretty happy exists. Coincidentally (or not), it coincides with Memorial Day weekend, meaning you have the perfect excuse to grill up all of your favorite summer burger recipes (and favorite side dish finger foods). If you're stuck in a burger rut, don't worry — we have 23 mouthwatering burgers you'll love, whether you're vegan, vegetarian, or as carnivorous as they come. Grab some Rosemary Watermelonade and settle in, because the following recipes will give you serious burger FOMO.