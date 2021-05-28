Scripture Of The Day – May 28th

Thank You for Your Holy Spirit. Thank You for the way Your Holy Spirit guides us and helps us live out our lives according to your Word. We pray Your Holy Spirit would continue to give us strength and the ability to persevere through any trial we face together. We pray we would remain strong in our marriage. We pray we would endure together and support each other with words of encouragement. We pray we would remind each other of Your Word and all that You that is still to come. We pray we would not lose hope, no matter what circumstances we are challenged with. May Your will be done in us and through our marriage so that Your name is magnified in Jesus’ name AMEN!