Elegant wedding card with my collection!

This one might be a first for me here. I wanted to feature something related to the Pittsburgh Pirates first interleague game, which happened on this date in 1997. The hero of that game was Joe Randa, who drove in three runs for the Pirates in a 5-3 win. Randa wasn’t with the Pirates long, though he played during a time when there were too many sets to choose from, plus he came back to the team at the end of his career. So he has a lot of options when it comes to his first time appearing in our Card of the Day feature. I scrolled through Ebay looking at my choices and came across this card from 1998, called the Pacific Crown Collection set. It featured 450 cards for the base set, plus plenty of inserts and chase cards. This is the first time that I am writing about a set that I knew nothing about ahead of time, as far as I can remember. I picked one of the rare versions of this card mostly because the person had the best front/back scans available.