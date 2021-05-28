Elegant wedding card with my collection!
Hi! Did you know my “Birdhouses through the seasons” collection is back in stock?!. It has been amazing to read your feedback on my first collection, to see your projects popping on social media and it was aslo so exciting to find out that it sold out in a couple of days! Thank you all so much. I did receive many messages about it and I am happy to say that everything is back in stock in your favorite shops. Today I am sharing one more idea using the Winter Birdhouse set for a wedding card. Always remember that the designs are very versatile and even though they are labeled based on the seasons there are plenty of things you can do with them.www.clips-n-cuts.com