Montgomery County, MD

UWKC Announce Staff Additions

kool1027.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UWKC has announced that Elizabeth VanGilder has joined their team as the new Finance and Administrative Coordinator. Elizabeth was born and raised in Montgomery County, Maryland. She is the mother of 2 grown children (Cassidy & Peter) that reside in Maryland. She also has 4 dogs to keep track of, Rebel, Boss, Snow & Dixie. She is celebrating a new marriage to Jay, and they have relocated to South Carolina from Maryland so that Jay may continue his military career. Her favorite part of working at the United Way of Kershaw County is getting to be a part of this close-knit group of people that help in so many ways throughout the community. The family atmosphere that comes with working at the United Way makes Elizabeth feel right at home!

www.kool1027.com
