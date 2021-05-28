CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaders Legacy Bench Dedication Announced

 2021-05-28

The City of Camden announces a Leaders Legacy Bench Dedication for Dr. Lee...

WAND TV

Bench named in honor of late Macon Co. Conservation District leader

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In a Tuesday memorial service, leaders named a bench and announced an educational scholarship in memory of Richie Wolf, who led the Macon County Conservation District. Wolf's passion for the outdoors, nature and history was unmatched and showed during his time with the conservation district, which...
MACON COUNTY, IL
13 WHAM

Local leaders announce phase one of M.U.S.E on the Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Local city leaders announce the first phase of a creative space on Joseph Ave. called M.U.S.E (Mindfulness Unraveling Sacred Expression) on the Avenue. The vacant lost across from the Avenue Blackbox Theater will be turned into an ongoing youth and community artistic project to welcome a creative space for arts, wellness, cultural activities and more.
ROCHESTER, NY
Elgin Courier

NAACP, Main Street Program to dedicate memorial benches

Memorial benches for civil rights leader Harvey Westbrook, educator Annie Lee Haywood and gospel recording artist Monty Thomas will be dedicated at Elgin City Hall, 310 North Main Street, on Thursday, Octobre 14 at 6:30 p.m. during Sip, Shop & Stroll. All are invited to share in this dedication, which is hosted by the NAACP Elgin Branch 6174 and the City of Elgin Main Street Program. The dedication will be presented by Reverend D.W. Townsend and Elgin Mayor Ron Ramirez.Read more about the memorial benches and the accomplishments of Westbrook, Haywood and Thomas in next week’s edition of the Elgin ...
ELGIN, TX
L'Observateur

Cupit Foyer dedicated to former principal’s legacy of service

LAPLACE — In 30 years of serving as principal of St. Charles Catholic High School, Andrew Cupit helped generations of Comets fly high and shine bright. His commitment to SCC’s mission was honored Monday with the unveiling of the Cupit Foyer. A beautiful mural spanning the length of the foyer...
LAPLACE, LA
davisvanguard.org

Announcing the Tree Davis Legacy Celebration Oct 23rd

Please join us for what is sure to become one of our most beloved events. Tree Davis is privileged to recognize individuals whose lives have been honored or remembered through our Tribute Tree Program, and those who have honored them. We also thank the many donors who have left a legacy through their gifts to Tree Davis. Their generosity is testimony to a cleaner, greener, and cooler tomorrow. This event will also showcase our new “Tree Stewardship Awards,” where we recognize members of our community whose dedication to nurturing our urban forest has been beyond exemplary.
DAVIS, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Plans announced for Western Legacy Center in Whitehall

Plans were announced Thursday for the Western Legacy Center, a tourism-based facility in Whitehall aimed at sparking the economy in Jefferson County, as well as celebrating Montana’s cowboy, cowgirl, Native American and rodeo heritage. The center at 3 Whitehall Road is adjacent to Interstate 90 and is the creation of...
POLITICS
farmforum.net

SDSU announces reschedule of 2021 Eminent Leaders in Ag, Family and Community

Brookings, S.D. - The South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and the College of Education and Human Sciences announce that the 2021 Eminent Leaders in Agriculture, Family and Community award celebration is rescheduled for January 28, 2022 at McCrory Gardens in Brookings. “We are very...
BROOKINGS, SD
Politics
corpuschristicronica.com

City-County Health Director made $600,000, including $200,000 in overtime

According to the City of Corpus Christi Finance Director Heather Hurlbert, City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez has made nearly $600,000 in payments during the pandemic, billing an unbelievable $200,000 in overtime. It was found that the billing was equivalent to 12 hours a day for every day of the week, for 52 weeks, 365 days of the year with no vacation taken while primarily working from home. By contrast the Health Department employees actually reporting to work, facing infection every day, and being directly involved with the public were making $21,000 a year. Annette Rodriguez salary and overtime was approved by County Judge Barbara Canales.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
kool1027.com

Booster Shots Available At City Arena Tonight

The KCSD is hosting a vaccine clinic tonight at the City Arena from 630pm-830pm. They will have booster shots and regular vaccines available for those who are interested. Anyone receiving a vaccine or booster or showing their vaccine card will receive free admission into tonight’s Camden and Manning game at Zemp Stadium.
HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Englewood Murals Encourage Community To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

CHICAGO (CBS)– Some new artwork in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is more than just beautiful. It’s a gateway to getting more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Two murals are being installed Friday that will highlight a collective responsibility to take care of ourselves and our communities. Each mural will feature a QR...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Volunteers Help The Baltimore Tree Trust Revitalize An Empty Space In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers are helping the Baltimore Tree Trust plant 100 trees in an empty space in the Cherry Hill neighborhood. “The Baltimore Tree Trust is really focused on increasing the tree canopy in Baltimore city,” MedStar Harbor Hospital Green Team member Joan Plisko said. The trees are being planted near MedStar Harbor Hospital in an area that will be called MedStar Harbor Park West. Eventually, walkways and benches will be added too. “We really focus on highlighting neighborhoods that really aren’t accessing those resources or have access to those resources,” Baltimore Tree Trust Communications and Outreach Manager Ryan Alston said. This project stemmed from another project at the hospital where trees were planted to help control stormwater runoff. The money to plant the trees came from a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation. The Foundation and UPS volunteered to help plant the trees. “Trees are good for the environment,” Plisko said. “They’re good for our physical health. They’re good for our emotional health. They’re good for community gathering.” The group is planting just about half of the trees right now, they plan to come back next week and plant the other half.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Animal Wellness Centre Clinic In Beaver County To Close In November

By: KDKA-TV News Staff BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) – A Beaver County veterinarian clinic has made the announcement it will close its doors next month. The owner of Animal Wellness Centre Clinic posted a letter thanking the community and clients for their patronage over the years. She said it breaks her heart to close but was unable to find a buyer for the clinic. It will remain open until November 24 and patrons can still pick up medication and prescriptions until then.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
hfcc.edu

Bench dedicated in retired HFC Trustee Mary Lane’s honor

In mid-October 2021, Mary Lane, who retired from the HFC Board of Trustees last year after two decades of service, was surprised to learn a bench was named in her honor. “It’s really nice. It wasn't necessary, but it certainly is appreciated. It’s touching to think my family and friends thought so much of me to do this,” said Lane, of Dearborn, who served on the Board from 2000 to 2007 and 2009 to 2020.
DEARBORN, MI
Kansas Reflector

On the side of a barn, both tribute and hope for the future

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Leslie J. Reynard, Ph.D., is an independent scholar, consultant and managing director of the Kansas-based Center for Applied Communication Research. Our century-old pink barn sits in […] The post On the side of a barn, both tribute and hope for the future appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICS
kool1027.com

CLC To Host Veterans Day Event

To honor local, state, and national veterans, the Continuous Learning Center and the Kershaw County Virtual Academy will host “You’ve Earned Your Stripes: A Salute to Veterans” on Thursday, November 11th from 830am-10am on CLC’s campus. There will be four stations offering different educational opportunities for the students. At Station...
FESTIVAL

