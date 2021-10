The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a fantastic all-rounder Android tablet with a good-looking screen, lots of processing power and well-optimized software. In fact, it’s the best rival to the entry-level iPad we’ve seen so far, especially at a similar price. Our few problems with the tablet are issues that most slates face, like the lack of a 3.5mm headphone jack or the fact that arguably necessary peripherals will cause you to spend more money, but that just shows how well-rounded this slate is.

