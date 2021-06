In a new interview with Sheldon Ang, Gilby Clarke was asked what it was like to play with GUNS N' ROSES at the height of the iconic band's success in the early 1990s. The guitarist responded: "I didn't feel great in the sense that it felt like I accomplished something; I didn't. I felt good in the sense of this is what I love to do — to play guitar. I love to play great music, whether it's my or somebody else's music. It just felt good to be doing what I love to do and have people appreciate it.