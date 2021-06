Is this really Sgt. Peppers? Part II or Sgt. Peppers, lite? There are certainly Beatles critics and fans who believe that's the case. Yes, the musical and lyrical experimentation continued by the band, as songs like "I Am the Walrus" and "Blue Jay Way" prove. Though, the album has the teeth to more than stand on its own. The title cut is one of the Beatles' most recognizable songs, while others like "Your Mother Should Know" and "The Fool on the Hill" two of the band's best deep cuts.