The MCU vs. The SnyderVerse: The Real Difference Between the Franchises

Rorschach is an unauthorised sequel to Watchmen by Tom King and Jorge Fornes. Ostensibly the investigation of an attempted assassination of a Presidential candidate by someone dressed as Rorschach. And set in the world of Watchmen many years later. It has gone on some entertaining tangents that may well double back into the narrative. Still, Rorschach #9 published today has The Detective interrogating a scene, as well as the imaginary dead, to put the pictures together, as we also flashback on what really went down. Including having Laura talk to Wil Myerson about her own take on Rorschach and The Comedian. And I feel like I am in a lecture studio taking notes, as a literary professor looks at the relative symbology in the face imagery of both the moving black and white images against the fixed yellow smile.