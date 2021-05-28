3 things to watch for in Game 3 against the Clippers

Class="Article-featuredImage"> class=" We've got a Game 7 in the first round of the playoffs after the Mavericks were unable to put the Clippers away in Game 6 at home. An explosive 45-point performance from Kawhi Leonard and another 25 points from Reggie Jackson were the difference-maker in Game 6, not to mention the fact that Luka Doncic went ice cold in the second half and had minimal support around him aside from Tim Hardaway Jr. The Clippers now have an opportunity to win on their home floor for the first time in this series in Game 7, but Dallas has played tremendously well on the road so far. It should be a closely contested game throughout and could come down to the final minutes again.