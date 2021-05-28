Preview: A very large crowd is expected when the Mavs host the Clippers

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS (0-2) AT MAVERICKS (2-0) Time: 8:30 p.m. Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: So far in this series, the Mavs have accomplished what not many thought they could accomplish. And that is they went into Los Angeles and won the first two games of this best-of-seven series against the Clippers. The last time the Mavs won the first two games of a playoff series was in 2011 when they took a 2-0 lead over that other LA team – the Lakers – in the Western Conference semifinals.