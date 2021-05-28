Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Rick Carlisle is flexing in the NBA Playoffs

By Mavs Moneyball
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo not give Rick Carlisle second chances. The Dallas Mavericks head coach, in his 13th season with the team, is facing a playoff opponent in back-to-back years for the first time — and it shows. That isn’t to say that his wizardry isn’t evident in any postseason appearance in previous years, but as the Mavericks face-off with the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in nine months — with the Mavericks firmly ripping away homecourt advantage and halfway to advancing — it seems awfully clear the Mavericks have the upper hand on the bench.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Carlisle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Flexing#The Mavericks#The Second Time#The Los Angeles Clippers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban happy to keep coach Rick Carlisle

The Dallas Mavericks lost a heartbreaking first-round playoff series to the LA Clippers for the second year in a row. This time, Luka Doncic was otherworldly as the Clippers won in seven games. The Mavs took the first two games in Los Angeles and had a 3-2 series lead with two chances to close it out. They will regret the missed opportunities for a long time.
NBAYardbarker

Mark Cuban Says He Will Not Fire Rick Carlisle: "The Grass Is Rarely Greener On The Other Side."

Following the Dallas Mavericks' first-round elimination against the Los Angeles Clippers, the NBA community started wondering about Rick Carlisle's future with the franchise. The head coach has been with the team since 2008, taking them to the NBA championship in 2011 after a magical run. Unfortunately, they won't be able to replicate that success this year after the elimination, but Carlisle is confident things will get better for the team next season.
NBANBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Kristaps Porzingis or Rick Carlisle? Is the Situation Untenable for the Mavs?

Even if they hadn’t blown a 2-0 lead in the first round, then doubled down on that by coughing up a chance to clinch at home, a reckoning was coming if the Mavs’ season hadn’t ended Sunday in Los Angeles. The situation simply became untenable. Sooner or later, someone would need to go.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rick Carlisle Has Brutally Honest Comment On Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks are about one hour away from tipping off against the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series. Through the first six games of the series, the road team is 6-0. Dallas will try to make that a clean 7-0 this afternoon and advance to the conference semifinals.
NBAchatsports.com

Carlisle praises Ben Wallace on being selected to the Hall of Fame

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle spoke on the phone to Ben Wallace prior to Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was announced Sunday that Wallace will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame during a ceremony to be held on Sept. 11. Wallace played for Carlisle when the latter coached the Detroit Pistons during the 2001-’03 seasons.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban shoots down rumors

The Dallas Mavericks appear to be in prime position to build a contender for the next decade-plus. Luka Doncic proved he is one of the best players in the NBA during the playoffs. The 22-year-old is a superstar and capable of winning any game. The Mavericks have one of the best coaches in Rick Carlisle and an owner that players want to play for in Mark Cuban. Their current roster needs some upgrades, but the Mavs are set up for future success.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Sam Amick Says Luka Doncic Has A Problem With Dallas Mavericks "Shadow GM"

In the modern era, there have been times where we have seen players clash with front offices. For example, we've seen James Harden sit out games this season on the Rockets due to a disagreement with the front office about his trade request. Harden didn't want to be in a situation where he couldn't compete for the championship, and he eventually got his way and got traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
NBAYardbarker

Mavs Exclusive: Coach Carlisle on Rumor Of Wanting To Leave Dallas For Bucks

In reaction to a published rumor suggesting his desire to coach the Milwaukee Bucks, Rick Carlisle is commenting exclusively to DallasBasketball.com. "I have zero interest in leaving Dallas,'' Carlisle tells us. This meshes nicely with the view of Dallas Mavericks ownership as well. "He isn't going anywhere," owner Mark Cuban...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: Rick Carlisle wearing thin on Mavericks players

After a round one exit in the NBA playoffs for the Dallas Mavericks, reports of some growing frustration amongst the roster has emerged. This isn’t surprising, in fact it’s quite the norm for a team in the shoes of Dallas who continue to make the playoffs as of late but can’t get over the hump.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Exclusive: Rumors Of Luka Doncic 'Rift'? Cuban Responds

DALLAS - The inner-workings of the Dallas Mavericks, from owner Mark Cuban on down, are ripe for examination, especially as the franchise works to build around 22-year-old superstar Luka Doncic. Now come reports of a relationship conflict that includes Doncic and a member of the front office, Haralabos Voulgaris - a conflict that the Mavs, in visits with DallasBasketball.com, deny.