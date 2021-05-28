Rick Carlisle is flexing in the NBA Playoffs

Do not give Rick Carlisle second chances. The Dallas Mavericks head coach, in his 13th season with the team, is facing a playoff opponent in back-to-back years for the first time — and it shows. That isn’t to say that his wizardry isn’t evident in any postseason appearance in previous years, but as the Mavericks face-off with the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in nine months — with the Mavericks firmly ripping away homecourt advantage and halfway to advancing — it seems awfully clear the Mavericks have the upper hand on the bench.