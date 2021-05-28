Germany shortlists 62 hydrogen projects with 2 GW capacity for IPCEI state aid

Belgian mechanical engineering group John Cockerill has filed the permit applications to set up its electrolyzer gigafactory for the production of green hydrogen at its Aspach-Michelbach site, in the Haut-Rhin department in Alsace, in northeastern France. The plan includes the transformation of the Aspach site and the construction of the green hydrogen production facility. Work on the site is expected to start in the next few months so that the production of electrolyzers to produce hydrogen can begin as early as the end of next year. This plant would be the third gigafactory for the production of electrolyzers announced in France this year, after that of Genvia, in Béziers, and that of McPhy, in Belfort. The initial production capacity of the John Cockerill project stands at 200 MW of electrolyzers per year but the site is expected to increase its manufacturing capacity to reach 1 GW in 2030.