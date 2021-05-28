Cancel
Germany shortlists 62 hydrogen projects with 2 GW capacity for IPCEI state aid

By Andreas Franke
spglobal.com
 20 days ago

Germany has shortlisted 62 hydrogen production and infrastructure projects as Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI), the energy ministry said May 28. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. IPCEI status would remove potential conflicts with EU state-aid rules, clearing the way for Eur8 billion ($9.6...

www.spglobal.com
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Production#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Hydrogen Gas#Gw#The Energy Ministry#Eu#Rwe#Heligoland#Arcelormittal#Thyssenkrupp Steel#Basf#Eur2 2 Billion#S P Global Platts#Smr#Ccs#German#Ipcei Shortlist
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Romania discusses CCS with ExxonMobil

The talks come despite the US major's intention to withdraw from the southeast European country. [Image credit: Virgil Popescu/Facebook]. Romania's energy minister Virgil Popescu said on June 16 he had held talks with representatives of ExxonMobil's Romanian arm on cooperation in the field of carbon capture and storage (CCS). Popescu...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Jera to conduct a study on CO2 capture in the US

The Japanese firm wants to evaluate the potential of developing a methanation business that would produce CO2-free methane gas from hydrogen generated using low-cost renewable energy. Japan's Jera will conduct a feasibility study on CO2 capture and methanation in the US, it said on June 16. “The purpose of the...
Energy Industrygreentechlead.com

Siemens Gamesa to supply turbines for 339.7 MW Dohoku wind farm

Siemens Gamesa announced it will supply 79 of its Typhoon-class onshore wind turbines for Japan’s largest wind farm cluster. Eurus Energy is developing the 339.7 MW Dohoku wind farm cluster consists of four projects. Siemens Gamesa will also provide technical field assistance for construction and commissioning of the four wind...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

EU backs Greek LNG project with $200mn grant

The EC said its aid was appropriate and necessary and would not distort competition. The European Commission (EC) has signed off on a €166.7mn (US$199mn) grant for Greece's plan to build a second LNG import terminal, saying the project will improve the security and diversification of energy supplies in southeast Europe.
Europehamburg-news.hamburg

North German states launch joint hydrogen website

The states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Bremen and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have launched a new website on https://norddeutschewasserstoffstrategie.de to raise the transparency of north Germany's hydrogen strategy and to make it tangible and understandable, according to the Ministry of Economics. The cross-border strategy aims to seize the potential for synergy and use the geographical advantages offered by north German states to establish a vibrant green hydrogen sector.
Energy Industryminernews.io

Wind Energy Market: Acciona, Enel Green Power, ENGIE, Vattenfall, ?rsted A/S, and NRG Energy, Inc. etc.

The report on global Wind Energy market offers information about the recent mergers, acquisitions, buyers, sellers, suppliers and retailers that exist as of now, along with offering a few highlights on the future possibility of acquisitions close by data on tremendous buyers and accomplice zones that primarily sway this business space. The record offers information about the pressing people that hold an essential industry share around the business space close by information that contains the immediate and long term events that may occur in this market place comparatively it shares data on the past happenings and events of the primary affiliations that fundamentally sway the business piece of ever nearby scene.
Energy Industrychemengonline.com

TotalEnergies, Sunfire and Fraunhofer to launch carbon-neutral methanol project in Leuna, Germany

TotalEnergies (Paris) announced the launch of the e-CO2Met project at the Hydrogen Lab Leuna together with the electrolyzer manufacturer Sunfire, the Fraunhofer Center for Chemical-Biotechnological Processes CBP and the Fraunhofer Institute for Microstructure of Materials and Systems IMWS. Methanol can be produced from low-carbon hydrogen and captured carbon dioxide, which is an important approach to reducing climate-damaging greenhouse gas emissions. With the ambition to produce climate-neutral methanol on site, this demonstration project will integrate the various components required to this end, such as the use of renewable energy.
Energy Industryoffshore-energy.biz

EU approves Alexandroupolis LNG terminal funding

The European Commission has approved €166.7 million ($ 198.9 million) Greek support measure for the construction of a new LNG terminal in Alexandroupolis. Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System (INGS) plans to develop a floating LNG terminal southwest of Alexandroupolis, Greece in the Aegean Sea. The project is being developed by the Greek company Gastrade.
Energy IndustryCosmos

A green hydrogen partnership between Australia and Germany

Australia and Germany have agreed to invest in the development of a clean hydrogen supply chain between the two countries, which could see Australia eventually exporting renewable hydrogen fuel to Germany. Hydrogen can be used as a fuel to generate energy when combusted as a gas, like methane. While it...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Vessel 'oil leak' halts offshore work at Saint Brieuc – updated

Iberdrola has paused some construction activities at the 496MW Saint Brieuc wind farm after a jack-up vessel drilling and installing foundation piles at the site spilled hydraulic fluid into the sea. The developer has temporarily halted drilling activities at the 65-turbine wind farm off the coast of Brittany, north-western France,...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

NHPC signs MOU for implementation of 130.1-MW Dagmara hydroelectric project

NHPC Limited and Bihar State Power Holding Company (BSHPC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for implementation of the 130.1-MW Dagmara hydroelectric project in the Supaul district, Bihar State, India. The MOU was signed and exchanged by the signatories in the august presence of Shri R.K. Singh, Hon’ble Minister...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Transborders plans CCS project offshore Australia

DeepC Store project will consist of capturing CO2 from industrial sources in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. Perth-based Transborders Energy has executed joint study agreements with Japanese firms JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation (JX NOEX) and Toho Gas to co-develop deepC Store, a project that will capture and store CO2 offshore Australia, it said on June 15.
Energy Industrykfgo.com

EU eyes tighter rules for ‘renewable’ biomass energy – draft

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is considering tightening rules that determine whether wood-burning energy can be classed as renewable and count towards green goals, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The EU’s executive Commission will next month propose a package of policies to slash planet-warming emissions, including...
Energy IndustryHigh Performance Composites

GE, LafargeHolcim team up to explore circular economy solutions for the wind industry

GE Renewable Energy (Paris, France) and LafargeHolcim (Zug, Switzerland) announced on June 10 an MOU (memorandum of understanding) to explore circular economy solutions for decommissioned wind turbine materials, all of which incorporate composites. Building on LafargeHolcim’s 10-plus years of experience in recovering energy from wind turbine blades, the companies are exploring new ways of recycling wind blades, including as a construction material to build new wind farms.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

China's Guangdong outlines subsidies for offshore wind power

China's southern province of Guangdong, the country's largest regional economy, plans to offer subsidies to offshore wind power projects, to boost lower-carbon investment and reduce emissions, Reuters reported, quoting an industry website. The subsidies target projects that were approved before the end of 2018 and get fully connected to regional...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Wartsila committed to shipping industry’s zero-emission goals

The Finnish company said it has a lead role to play given its experience in cleaner fuels. Finnish company Wartsila, which caters to the marine and energy markets, supports European measures to demonstrate zero-emission solutions for all vessel types and services before 2030, it said June 15. Wartsila played a...
Worldmaritime-executive.com

EU Continues to Delay Antitrust Approval of Korean Shipbuilder Merger

The South Korean news agency Yonhap is reporting that the EU’s antitrust review of the proposed merger of Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering continues to be on hold after more than a year of delays and 18 months since the EU said the proposed transaction required an in-depth investigation. The news of the continued delays comes as the companies face their latest deadline by the end of June to complete the merger.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: An electrolyzer factory in France, a 100 MW electrolyzer in Portugal

Belgian mechanical engineering group John Cockerill has filed the permit applications to set up its electrolyzer gigafactory for the production of green hydrogen at its Aspach-Michelbach site, in the Haut-Rhin department in Alsace, in northeastern France. The plan includes the transformation of the Aspach site and the construction of the green hydrogen production facility. Work on the site is expected to start in the next few months so that the production of electrolyzers to produce hydrogen can begin as early as the end of next year. This plant would be the third gigafactory for the production of electrolyzers announced in France this year, after that of Genvia, in Béziers, and that of McPhy, in Belfort. The initial production capacity of the John Cockerill project stands at 200 MW of electrolyzers per year but the site is expected to increase its manufacturing capacity to reach 1 GW in 2030.