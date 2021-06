Primetime Emmy winner Ryan Murphy has set his next spooky foray at Netflix, developing a a limited series for the streamer based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher." Not to be confused with the Marvel character of the same name, this is a character that seemingly has only bad intentions on their mind. Deadline reports that Naomi Watts (Mulholland Dr., King Kong) and Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire, Ant-Man) set to star, playing the married couple that move into a new home and are quickly tormented by a stalker known only as The Watcher who sends threatening letters to their new residence. Frequent Murphy collaborator Ian Brennan will co-create the series with him.