Cruise giants will take different approaches to how they will finally resume sailings from South Florida and give the local economy a significant boost. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives cruise companies two options for how they can resume regularly scheduled operations: They can require at least 98% of crew and 95% of passengers be fully vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus, or they can schedule test voyages with volunteer passengers for CDC approval. It's not yet clear exactly how an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that bans so-called "vaccine passports" will affect their plans.