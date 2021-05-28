Cancel
Extreme Introduces Cloud-Native Network Visibility Platform for Service Providers, Delivers Unprecedented Clarity into Enterprise Network Utilization

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme Networks, Inc., a cloud-driven networking company, introduced the Extreme 9000 series, featuring the Extreme 9920 intelligent network visibility platform. The Extreme 9920 is built with cloud-native design principles and a composable data pipeline to provide highly scalable traffic aggregation, packet filtering, replication, and advanced network packet processing for analytics tools in distributed network environments. The platform delivers detailed data insights and provides the flexibility to adapt for future network enhancements so service providers can quickly respond to new user demands and 5G use cases.

aithority.com
VA-GCN: A Vector Attention Graph Convolution Network for learning on Point Clouds

Owing to the development of research on local aggregation operators, dramatic breakthrough has been made in point cloud analysis models. However, existing local aggregation operators in the current literature fail to attach decent importance to the local information of the point cloud, which limits the power of the models. To fit this gap, we propose an efficient Vector Attention Convolution module (VAConv), which utilizes K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN) to extract the neighbor points of each input point, and then uses the elevation and azimuth relationship of the vectors between the center point and its neighbors to construct an attention weight matrix for edge features. Afterwards, the VAConv adopts a dual-channel structure to fuse weighted edge features and global features. To verify the efficiency of the VAConv, we connect the VAConvs with different receptive fields in parallel to obtain a Multi-scale graph convolutional network, VA-GCN. The proposed VA-GCN achieves state-of-the-art performance on standard benchmarks including ModelNet40, S3DIS and ShapeNet. Remarkably, on the ModelNet40 dataset for 3D classification, VA-GCN increased by 2.4% compared to the baseline.
Softwarearxiv.org

Nara: Learning Network-Aware Resource Allocation Algorithms for Cloud Data Centres

Data centres (DCs) underline many prominent future technological trends such as distributed training of large scale machine learning models and internet-of-things based platforms. DCs will soon account for over 3\% of global energy demand, so efficient use of DC resources is essential. Robust DC networks (DCNs) are essential to form the large scale systems needed to handle this demand, but can bottleneck how efficiently DC-server resources can be used when servers with insufficient connectivity between them cannot be jointly allocated to a job. However, allocating servers' resources whilst accounting for their inter-connectivity maps to an NP-hard combinatorial optimisation problem, and so is often ignored in DC resource management schemes. We present Nara, a framework based on reinforcement learning (RL) and graph neural networks (GNN) to learn network-aware allocation policies that increase the number of requests allocated over time compared to previous methods. Unique to our solution is the use of a GNN to generate representations of server-nodes in the DCN, which are then interpreted as actions by a RL policy-network which chooses from which servers resources will be allocated to incoming requests. Nara is agnostic to the topology size and shape and is trained end-to-end. The method can accept up to 33\% more requests than the best baseline when deployed on DCNs with up to the order of $10\times$ more compute nodes than the DCN seen during training and is able to maintain its policy's performance on DCNs with the order of $100\times$ more servers than seen during training. It also generalises to unseen DCN topologies with varied network structure and unseen request distributions without re-training.
Marketsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Network Security & Cloud Security Market Size and Growth 2021-2027 | #cloudsecurity

Verified market reports recently published a research report on the Network Security & Cloud Security Market that provides an in-depth analysis of the key factors that can help well-known companies in the industry formulate appropriate future action plans. As the industry grows in popularity, the demand for Network Security & Cloud Security is expected to increase dramatically. The two main factors that are examined in this report are market revenue and market size. The market report provides essential information such as market share, market size, and growth rate in the forecast period 2021-2027. The report also includes information on strict government regulations in key areas.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lightstream Achieves Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Specialization

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream announced today that it has achieved a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Prisma Cloud Specialization Status. Lightstream has met the key specialization criteria around performance, capabilities, and engagement established by Palo Alto Networks' NextWave 3.0 Partner Program. As businesses expand their cloud...
Marketsdenversun.com

DDI in Cloud Services Market is ready for its next Big Move | Infoblox, Cisco Systems, BlueCat Networks, TCPWave

Global DDI in Cloud Services Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider DDI in Cloud Services market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, DDI in Cloud Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
Personal FinancePosted by
TheStreet

Blackhawk Network Selected By The State Of California To Provide $100M In Digital Incentive Cards

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of California has launched its " You Call the Shot California" program, which encourages residents to begin and complete the COVID-19 vaccination process before the state plans to fully reopen on June 15. The first 2 million eligible Californians to start and finish the vaccination process will be given a choice of a $50 digital incentive disbursed by global payments provider and incentives leader Blackhawk Network.
Businesspower-grid.com

Equinor taps Nokia and NetNordic to deliver a 5G-ready private LTE network

Yesterday, Nokia announced it has collaborated with systems integrator, NetNordic, to enter into a frame agreement with Equinor, one of the world’s leading producers of oil, gas and wind power, to deliver a private 4G and 5G-ready solution for Equinor’s international operations. The eight-year frame agreement includes hardware, software, design,...
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks a Preferred Cybersecurity Service Provider for AHA

Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls and Prisma Cloud security solutions are American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Services. As we look back on 2020, we see a year filled with stories of healthcare organizations and providers stepping up to face ceaseless challenges. Behind the scenes, technology teams were working around the clock to essentially reshape the healthcare IT enterprise in realtime. New ideas were accelerated, pilot programs scaled, and collaboration became more critical than ever. I have seen firsthand in my local community how healthcare organizations have continued to evolve during these trying times. In my current charter as a global leader for healthcare strategy and solutions at Palo Alto Networks, I am humbled and more importantly, extremely motivated to find innovative ways of helping healthcare organizations drive improved clinical outcomes and better patient engagement.
Technologythefastmode.com

Mambu, Google Cloud to Deliver Digital Banking Platform to Indonesian Bank

Bank Jago, an Indonesia-listed bank, has selected Mambu’s SaaS banking platform as its technology foundation as the bank begins its journey towards operating as a technology based-bank. Mambu’s innovative, flexible and responsive digital banking platform will underpin Bank Jago’s service offerings, which will initially include everyday transactions and payments, with...
Businesscryptoninjas.net

Animoca Brands invests in decentralized cloud computing network Cudos

Animoca Brands, a company specializing in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification, announced that it has invested in and partnered with Cudos, a decentralized cloud computing network. In particular, the partnership will enhance Animoca Brands’ ecosystem with a low-cost layer-1 blockchain and layer-2 computation and oracle network for multi-chain strategy blockchain...
TechnologyLight Reading

Teleste introducing new nodes for distributed access networks

TURKU, Finland – Teleste introduces two new high-performance nodes to complement the company’s offering of devices for distributed access networks. With distributed access deployments gradually growing in the cable industry, the devices, the AC9400 node and the DAN3 RPD, have been designed to enable a smooth technology transition for operators currently advancing their roadmap of next-generation broadband services.
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Extreme Networks User-ID to PanOS 10.x?

We moved to a setup with Extreme Networks and Palo Alto a few months back. On the wireless side, our users connect using Extreme's (originally Aerohive's) PPSK, which has user-ID info. We'd like that user-id to show up in PanOS. I was sent this document but it appears to be...
ComputersInformationWeek

Moving to the Cloud? Not Without Your Network Team

SPONSORED: Jim Williams, SVP from BlueCat, discusses some of the key considerations when moving to cloud and what this can mean to your network team. SPONSORED by BlueCat: In today's constantly connected society, organizations have seen massive savings when they move the right workloads to the cloud. But cloud migration is never easy. Missing just one piece or component of an app or service can have massive impacts on performance and usability. When moving to cloud, one of the biggest, and arguably most avoidable challenges is when we forget to include the right teams in the entire process. One of those critical teams are your networking professionals. In a recent study done by BlueCat and EMA, 88% of research respondents believe that the on-premises network team must have visibility and input into cloud design. How are you involving your network team in cloud migrations?
Technologymobileeurope.co.uk

Introducing the European vision for the 6G network ecosystem

The 5G IA's white paper, European Vision for the 6G Network Ecosystem is part of the organisation readying itself for the new Smart Networks and Services (SNS) European Partnership in the framework of the Horizon Europe programme. Dr. Colin Willcock, Chairman of the Board of the 5G IA, stated, “At...
BusinessVentureBeat

GoodData delivers headless BI service for the enterprise

GoodData this week delivered on its promise to offer an enterprise edition of its headless business intelligence (BI) service. The company’s platform is built on a microservices-based architecture accessed via application programming interfaces (APIs). The GoodData.CN Production platform builds on a previously released community edition to provide organizations with a...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Opengear Lighthouse Enterprise Automation Edition ensures network resilience at the edge

Opengear unveiled Lighthouse Enterprise: Automation Edition, out-of-band management software solution to include automation capabilities and secure provisioning. Part of a robust, new tier of product offerings, the Lighthouse Enterprise platform has evolved to give enterprise users full visibility and future-proof management capabilities across entire networks. “We’re committed to offering industry-first,...