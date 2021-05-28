Extreme Introduces Cloud-Native Network Visibility Platform for Service Providers, Delivers Unprecedented Clarity into Enterprise Network Utilization
Extreme Networks, Inc., a cloud-driven networking company, introduced the Extreme 9000 series, featuring the Extreme 9920 intelligent network visibility platform. The Extreme 9920 is built with cloud-native design principles and a composable data pipeline to provide highly scalable traffic aggregation, packet filtering, replication, and advanced network packet processing for analytics tools in distributed network environments. The platform delivers detailed data insights and provides the flexibility to adapt for future network enhancements so service providers can quickly respond to new user demands and 5G use cases.aithority.com