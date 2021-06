America’s biggest health insurer has reportedly delayed plans to roll out a new policy allowing the company to refuse to pay for emergency room visits it deems “non-urgent”. UnitedHealthcare will push back the plan until at least the end of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The New York Times. The decision to delay the policy comes after the health insurance giant faced widespread opposition from the medical community. The proposed plan, which would affect millions of people, had prompted concerns that it could force patients to try to assess their own medical issues before seeking out emergency care, which could...