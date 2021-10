MIAMI(CBSMiami)—- The Chief Medical Officer for Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital says the new proposed Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could be a “lifesaver.” In an interview with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, Dr. Ron Ford says, “I think every pediatrician is rejoicing at the news about this vaccine that is coming by the end of the month I think. It really gives us an opportunity to offer the vaccine to a percentage of the population that is an important population because of this age group’s ability to contract the illness and to also spread it. Until we...

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO