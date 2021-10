NEWTON (CBS) – Members of the Indigenous and Native American community held a ceremony near Newton City Hall Monday to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day, just a short distance from where the Boston Marathon was being held. The family of Ellison Brown received an award from the city at the event. Brown was a member of the Narragansett tribe and won the race in 1936 and 1939. “My role and my purpose is to make sure that my uncle’s experience, the challenges that he went through in the early 1900s is brought to the forefront,” said Hiawatha Brown, great nephew of Ellison Brown....

