There is no escaping it: a wedding comes with extremely high expectations. Some picture it as ‘the best day of their life’ and have been fantasising about it since they were kids. Others may even see it as the official foundation of their new family. From the thought of cat-walking down the church aisle on the notes of Brahms or Mendelssohn to providing a memorable meal to your extensive list of guests, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by the whole process.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 9 DAYS AGO