Over 600 artists sign #MusiciansForPalestine letter in support of Palestinian rights

By Amy Fielding
djmag.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 600 artists have signed #MusiciansForPalestine, a letter in support of Palestinian rights. Yesterday (27th May), an open letter titled #MusiciansForPalestine was signed by over 600 artists and shared online, in a show of solidarity with the people of Palestine. Signees of the letter are "refusing to perform at Israel’s complicit cultural institutions" and "standing firm in your support of the Palestinian people and their human right to sovereignty and freedom."

