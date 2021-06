LeBron James has always made it a point to praise his children whenever they do something new and/or noteworthy. LeBron understands more than anyone just how important it is to have a male role model in your life, and he has always made sure to be there for his kids, whenever they need him. The encouragement he constantly provides has allowed his kids to be extremely successful in their endeavors, and it's clear they have no plans to slow down, anytime soon.