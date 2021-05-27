LeBron James spotted wearing what may have been the Beats Studio Buds

The true wireless earbuds space has become hyper-competitive of late, and that means even typically premium brands like the Apple-owned Beats are making unexpected moves. Case in point: the newly-announced Beats Studio Buds, which pro athletes like LeBron James and Alex Morgan have been spotted wearing in recent weeks, offer a surprising feature set and price. These wireless buds serve up active noise cancellation (ANC) at a price of just £130, which is nearly half what Apple charges for its own ANC-packing AirPods Pro. There’s no wireless charging for this case, but still, the Beats Studio Buds seem to hit nearly all of the other expected marks, with eight hours of battery life per charge and another 16 hours’ worth to carry around in the case, plus IPX4 water and sweat resistance. You can snag these sporty buds this summer in red, white, or black.