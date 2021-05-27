Black Woman Creates App to Make Mental Health Care Affordable / Stigma-Free For Communities of Color
Meet Tamar Blue, founder and CEO of MentalHappy, Inc., a safe, affordable, online community that provides positive peer support groups led by health and wellness professionals, along with science-backed toolkits and other premium features. Her company is inviting 1,000 health and wellness professionals nationwide to join the MentalHappy movement. Experienced leaders...nationalblackguide.com
