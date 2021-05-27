CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Woman Creates App to Make Mental Health Care Affordable / Stigma-Free For Communities of Color

By NationalBlackGuide
nationalblackguide.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMeet Tamar Blue, founder and CEO of MentalHappy, Inc., a safe, affordable, online community that provides positive peer support groups led by health and wellness professionals, along with science-backed toolkits and other premium features. Her company is inviting 1,000 health and wellness professionals nationwide to join the MentalHappy movement. Experienced leaders...

nationalblackguide.com

“I’ve been on both sides of the spectrum where I can afford the $175 an hour for therapy, and where I couldn’t afford it,” said founder and CEO Tamar Blue. “We all need help navigating the life events that we go through, but how do we do that with an expert, not pay a fortune for it, be accessible, and do that collectively with other people in a positive way?”
