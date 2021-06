Let’s start off with the newly crowned king, Moreno. A first-ever champion for his homeland, from bell to buzzer he manifested his will upon the former wearer of the crown with shocking dominance in all areas. His personality creates a sense of warmth in others, as long as they aren’t standing across from him in a cage. A tale of redemption baked into his fable, Moreno always showed promise, and to see it materialize may have invoked tears in a certain person watching him come to the realization of what he accomplished. Where this takes Moreno will be interesting to witness, but after slaying the God of War, all signs point to a long reign for the affable young man who hasn’t even seen his 30th birthday.