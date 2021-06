Burger King is working toward replacing its “toxic” food packaging with a more environmentally friendly alternative, according to the chain’s top executive.In an announcement on Wednesday, Jose Cils said Burger King was working to find alternatives for its leak-proof packaging, which critics argue is “toxic”. Burger King and other chains have been accused of damaging the environment with its packaging because PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are “forever chemicals” that cannot degrade in the environment, thereby polluting water, soil and air.Studies also indicate that consumers of fast food and other products containing PFAS are at risk of cancer, thyroid...