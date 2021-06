Researchers in Israel say they have discovered a small number of heart inflammation cases among mainly young men that they believe could be linked to the Pfizer Covid vaccine.The condition, known as myocarditis, was reported in 275 of the roughly 5 million people who had received the jab in the six months that they have been on offer.Most of those reporting the condition were under the age of 30, with the link observed most strongly in male patients aged 16 to 19. The vast majority had only mild symptoms.Symptoms include tightness in the chest, shortness of breath, a high temperature, tiredness and...