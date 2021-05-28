Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan panel to study the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, refusing to back down on their opposition to the independent investigation even amid emotional appeals from those who fought with and fled from the rioters that day.

whdh.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Senate Democrats#Senate Republicans#Gop#Ap#House#Capitol Police#Capitol Hill#Truth#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Society
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

House GOP Leader to Meet With Capitol Officer Hurt on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Officer Michael Fanone has said for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy pans deal: Biden gave GOP 'whiplash'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday poured cold water on a $579 billion bipartisan infrastructure deal struck by the White House and senators of both parties a day earlier, predicting it would not pass Congress after President Biden linked it to a separate multitrillion-dollar reconciliation package. “I think...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Pelosi Announces Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lamenting a lack of bipartisanship in looking into the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol, said Thursday that she will appoint a select committee to investigate the matter – a move that will not require Republican support. Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Protesters Await Kamala Harris at Border With 'Que Mala' and 'Trump Won' Signs

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris were lined up to protest early Friday morning ahead of the vice president's first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. Harris, who President Joe Biden tasked with spearheading his administration's response to undocumented immigration and the influx of migrants at the border, is scheduled to visit the El Paso Central Processing Center, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility, on Friday. The vice president will be joined by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas as well as a couple of Democratic lawmakers.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Pelosi Signals New Panel to Investigate Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is signaling that she is poised to create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, pushing closer to a partisan investigation of the attack after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent probe. A person familiar with...
Congress & CourtsKFOR

Republicans block Democratic voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a 50-50 vote, the Democratic voting rights bill failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday. “It is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to jump on board with...
Congress & CourtsWUSA

Democrats need to play hardball to protect voting rights | Hear Me Out

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Senate Republicans blocked the For the People Act. The bill would have enacted sweeping election reforms ranging from voter accessibility and curbing the influence of big money in politics, to eliminating partisan redrawing of congressional districts known as gerrymandering. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
AnimalsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden catches his white whale

ENGAGED! — EUGENE DANIELS, a POLITICO White House reporter and co-author of Playbook from South Carolina, and NATE STEPHENS, a social change facilitator from South Dakota. Pic … Another pic … One more pic … OK, a final pic. PRESIDENT AHAB: Well, we’ll be damned. JOE BIDEN appears to have...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats Are Already Losing the Next Election

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell knew that winning reelection in her swingy Florida district would be difficult. But it wasn’t until one night in February last year that the 50-year-old Democratic representative started to worry. That was the evening when then-presidential-candidate Bernie Sanders, in a 60 Minutes interview, showered praise on Cuba’s literacy programs under the Castro regime. “Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” the senator asked Anderson Cooper. Watching at home, Mucarsel-Powell was aghast. “How ignorant can you be?” she remembers thinking. “It was a complete insult to the Cuban diaspora that had fled that country.” Right away, she condemned Sanders’s remarks, but in her South Florida district, which is home to thousands of Cuban and other Latin American immigrants, the damage had been done. Republicans used Sanders’s comments to raise money for her opponent, Carlos Gimenez, and to paint Mucarsel-Powell as an ally of the “Castro-loving socialist.” She lost her reelection bid by three points.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.