The Mustang baseball team lost a heart-breaker of a game Friday night at Clarke. The Indians beat Davis County 9-8 in nine innings. The Mustangs trailed 5-2 going into the top of the seventh and rallied for five runs to gain a 7-5 lead. Clarke tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the inning to send the game into extra innings. Davis County scored a run in the top of the ninth to regain the lead, but Clarke added a pair in the bottom of the ninth to get the win. Davis County returns to action Tuesday hosting Wayne in a non-conference game. Action begins at 5:30 p,m, with the junior varsity game.