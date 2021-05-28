Novak Djokovic shares his views on Naomi Osaka’s decision to boycott French Open press conferences

Day 3 of the French Open saw the tournament’s biggest ever legend, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, make his debut on Chartrier, as well as some shocking upsets. Rafael Nadal had a very comfortable start in his quest for a mind-boggling 14th Roland Garros title. He did struggle a bit in third set, with Alexei Popyrin serving big, hitting big, and coming very close to winning a set, but ultimately the Spaniard’s victory was really never in doubt. Nadal will ow face Richard Gasquet in one of the most one-sided matchups in tennis history. The Spaniard leads the head-to-head 16-0 and has won the last 26 sets between the pair, a trend that is not expected to stop on Thursday.