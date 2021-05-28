City of Carmel Memorial Day Ceremony

What:

Annual Memorial Day Ceremony to remember those who paid the ultimate price in service to our country.

The public is invited to attend or watch virtually.

When:

Where:

Carmel Clay Veterans Memorial Plaza, located at 800 3rd Ave SW, Carmel, IN 46032 across from The Center for the Performing Arts.

Rain location: The Tarkington Theater at The Center for The Performing Arts, 3 Carter Green, Carmel.

Join us virtually:

City of Carmel Facebook or YouTube at Noon

Carmel Cable Channels - Spectrum 340 ; AT&T 99 ; Metronet 33 ; Digital 64.45

; AT&T ; Metronet ; Digital ROKU CableCast ScreenWeave (select Carmel TV)

Who:

Mayor Jim Brainard

Darin Bibeau – Keynote speaker, U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and Carmel resident. He has been on high-risk operations on the high seas and remote areas around the globe. He strives to help others, especially veterans, on their road to professional and personal success.

Congresswoman Victoria Spartz

Cynthia Ensign Baney and daughters Claire and Lauren Baney

US Army Veteran Blair Clark with Coach Blair’s Studio students

Actors Theatre of Indiana founders Don Farrell, Cynthia Collins and Judy Fitzgerald

American Legion Post 155

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10003

Girl Scout Troops #4304 and #2638

Carmel Fire Department Pipes and Drums

Indianapolis Public Safety Pipe Band

David Bechtel

Background:

The City of Carmel’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony is a special event to honor the sacrifices of all the brave military personnel who have served and thank them for all they have given us.

For more information and the 2021 Memorial Day flyer visit here.

