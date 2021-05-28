City of Carmel Memorial Day Ceremony
What:
Annual Memorial Day Ceremony to remember those who paid the ultimate price in service to our country.
The public is invited to attend or watch virtually.
When:
Where:
Carmel Clay Veterans Memorial Plaza, located at 800 3rd Ave SW, Carmel, IN 46032 across from The Center for the Performing Arts.
Rain location: The Tarkington Theater at The Center for The Performing Arts, 3 Carter Green, Carmel.
Join us virtually:
- City of Carmel Facebook or YouTube at Noon
- Carmel Cable Channels - Spectrum 340; AT&T 99; Metronet 33; Digital 64.45
- ROKU CableCast ScreenWeave (select Carmel TV)
Who:
- Mayor Jim Brainard
- Darin Bibeau – Keynote speaker, U.S. Coast Guard Veteran and Carmel resident. He has been on high-risk operations on the high seas and remote areas around the globe. He strives to help others, especially veterans, on their road to professional and personal success.
- Congresswoman Victoria Spartz
- Cynthia Ensign Baney and daughters Claire and Lauren Baney
- US Army Veteran Blair Clark with Coach Blair’s Studio students
- Actors Theatre of Indiana founders Don Farrell, Cynthia Collins and Judy Fitzgerald
- American Legion Post 155
- Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10003
- Girl Scout Troops #4304 and #2638
- Carmel Fire Department Pipes and Drums
- Indianapolis Public Safety Pipe Band
- David Bechtel
Background:
The City of Carmel’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony is a special event to honor the sacrifices of all the brave military personnel who have served and thank them for all they have given us.
For more information and the 2021 Memorial Day flyer visit here.
