'Rebel' Fans Are Fired Up After Katey Sagal's Instagram About ABC Canceling the Show

Typically a show won’t last if there’s not enough interest. One of the biggest problems is that drumming up interest in a show isn’t quite as hard as it sounds, it’s keeping that interest that can be difficult, especially if the premise is something that doesn’t feel open-ended and is bound to come to a conclusion at some point. This works fine for a mini or limited series, but for a show that intends to run more than one or two seasons, the premise needs to be able to evolve, adapt, and continue to expand so that the audience has something to look forward to. It’s easy to say that the show might not get to where it needs to be thanks to the cancelation, but at the same time, it’s expected of many shows that they’ll get to their main point sooner rather than later in order to make it necessary for the network to keep them around. It’s a balancing act that takes place in showing the audience just enough to keep the show impressive and capable of wowing them in a way they didn’t expect, but at the same time not showing everything and thereby leaving nothing left to the imagination. The need to prove itself is a stressor to any show that often tips the scales in a way that can be beneficial or detrimental to its continuation, but it could be that not all is lost for Debris since it’s always possible that another network might want to pick it up and see what else can be done with it. The story itself is kind of compelling since the idea of alien debris falling to earth and having such a profound effect upon the world around it and the people that venture too close is one that has some merit. But as of now, it’s not considered to be worth keeping at NBC, for numerous reasons no doubt.