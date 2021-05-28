The Top Five Defensive Tackles the Dallas Cowboys Will Play in 2021
No. 5 – Fletcher Cox – Eagles – Week 3 and 18. Cowboys fans are well aware of who Fletcher Cox is, as the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle enters his tenth season with the Philadelphia Eagles. While he’s not the dominant force he was in his prime, he was still highly effective last season even as the Eagles struggled as a whole. Cox wrapped up 2020 with 41 tackles (nine for a loss) and 6.5 sacks, showing he still has some gas left in the tank as he enters his early thirties.insidethestar.com