The Top Five Defensive Tackles the Dallas Cowboys Will Play in 2021

Despite having nothing but OTAs and minicamp to go on, at this time of year it usually is easy to project most of the starters for NFL teams. Most of them are returning vets whose jobs aren’t really in question. Add in a key free agent or two and a couple of high draft picks, and you have a very good idea of who will be on the field for the first play of the first game on both sides of the ball. If you are trying to project the starters for the Dallas Cowboys, however, that is only half true.