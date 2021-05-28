THE VICIOUS HEAD SOCIETY

Once our society used to be peaceful and full of love and cooperation but now it presents an altogether different picture. The missing sense of home and homeliness has engulfed the whole nation. Governments, institutions, and human organizations seem to be helpless to ensure peace within and peace without. Frustration, desperation, and apathy are clouds that always hover over the nations. Sense of insecurity is an eternal fever that keeps everyone disturbed whether he is rich or poor. To overcome anxiety, man is entangled in the whirlpool of competition to be protected against all threats. Street quarrels, the use of abusive language on roads, disrespect of fellow citizens at public places are the signs which show that all is not well. Good humor is absolutely absent. Everyone seems to be exploding. Consequently, we find violence everywhere.