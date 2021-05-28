Cancel
THE VICIOUS HEAD SOCIETY

BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral decades ago, when prog metal was in its infancy, the idea that one man could produce an album that sounds even half as good as "Extinction Level Event" was unthinkable. Obviously, technology has played its hand since those primitive times and sonic cathedrals of sound conjured by some plucky nerd and a lightly smoking laptop are commonplace, but there is still something hugely impressive about THE VICIOUS HEAD SOCIETY and the music that Graham Keane, and the musicians he surrounds himself with, create under that name. His 2017 debut, "Abject Tomorrow" was easily one of that year's strongest prog metal records, and while the DIY and low-key nature of this project means that an all-conquering world tour remains wedged in some distant pipeline, the follow-up is so self-evidently great that the word needs to spread far and wide, hopefully starting with this review.

