Sweet Sin/ No-bake summer icebox cheesecakeDesygner/Virginia Watkins. This summer is going to be hot enough, so why slave over the hot stove baking, when you don't have to? Although this cheesecake is a no-bake recipe, it still requires at least four hours to set up and chill in the freezer. Once it is set up, then it can be cut with a hot knife. After slicing, or cutting the cheesecake up in squares, place the rest of it back into the freezer. Hence, this is a summer icebox cheesecake.