Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas

A 19-year-old man wanted for the February 15 murder of Adam Pickle, 23, at the Villages of Meadowood Apartments on Rice Road was arrested today by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Qwaveion Wilson, who is last known to have lived in Murfreesboro, is facing a charge of criminal homicide and will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

The murder investigation, led by Detective Will Mathis, shows that Pickle, of Smyrna, had driven to the apartment complex to sell Wilson a small quantity of marijuana. Wilson and another man approached Pickle’s pickup truck, pulled pistols and tried to rob him. Pickle attempted to drive away and was fatally shot.