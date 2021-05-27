Cancel
Texas State

Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested in Texas

Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 22 days ago

A 19-year-old man wanted for the February 15 murder of Adam Pickle, 23, at the Villages of Meadowood Apartments on Rice Road was arrested today by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Qwaveion Wilson, who is last known to have lived in Murfreesboro, is facing a charge of criminal homicide and will be returned to Nashville in the near future.

The murder investigation, led by Detective Will Mathis, shows that Pickle, of Smyrna, had driven to the apartment complex to sell Wilson a small quantity of marijuana. Wilson and another man approached Pickle’s pickup truck, pulled pistols and tried to rob him. Pickle attempted to drive away and was fatally shot.

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

Nashville, Tennessee

65% of Last Week's Stolen Vehicles Taken with Keys

Guns stolen from vehicles remains a persistent problem in Nashville. A review of stolen gun reports in Nashville from Sunday, June 6, through Saturday, June 12, shows that 27 guns were stolen from cars and trucks, ten from unlocked vehicles. These guns are routinely taken from autos in parking garages...
Nashville, Tennessee

Robert Miquel Johnson Facing Murder Charge in the Death of His Girlfriend

Homicide Unit detectives this afternoon swore out an arrest warrant charging Robert Miquel Johnson, 31, with the murder of his girlfriend, Pamela Paz, 44, whose body was found on the morning of May 2 in a small parking area on Pennington Bend Road at the Briley Parkway overpass. An autopsy determined that Paz died from neck trauma and/or strangulation.
Nashville, Tennessee

Cecil Cochran Charged with Fatally Stabbing Tanelle Simmons

Cecil Cochran, 62, is charged with criminal homicide for Saturday’s 8:40 p.m. fatal stabbing of Tanelle Simmons, 39, inside Northwest Liquors, 1613 Buchanan Street. Simmons entered the store and was followed a short time later by Cochran who was armed with a knife. He approached Simmons, who was attempting to back away from him, when he lunged at her, stabbing her multiple times in the upper body. A citizen alerted a nearby officer who located Cochran sitting in his vehicle outside the store. He was taken into custody. The knife was recovered.
Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Uber Driver Struck by a Vehicle and Killed on Shoulder of I-24

A Nashville Uber driver was struck and killed on the side of I-24 east early today after coming to the aid of another driver whose vehicle had become disabled with a flat tire. Efforts are continuing to locate the 38-year-old victim’s next of kin. The investigation to this point shows...
Nashville, Tennessee

Senseless Gun Violence Claims Nashville Woman

Senseless gun violence Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. has claimed the life of innocent bystander Shirley Crawley, 55, and wounded three teens, ages 18, 15, and 17, after at least two suspects opened fire on an orange Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Clarksville and Buena Vista Pikes. Crawley was driving...
Nashville, Tennessee

Detectives Working to Identify Gunman who Fired into Group on South 7th Street

East Precinct detectives are working to identify the gunman who Sunday at 6 p.m. fired indiscriminately into a group of people standing in the 600 block of South 7th Street at the James Cayce public housing development. Shots were fired from a passing 2014-2019 blue Subaru Legacy. One man in...
Nashville, Tennessee

Detectives Working to Identify Man Wanted for Questioning In Shooting on 8th Avenue N and Broadway

Central Precinct detectives are working to identify a man wanted for questioning in Thursday’s 6:50 p.m. shooting on 8th Avenue North at Broadway that wounded a man. The victim had been arguing with a woman when two men approached and tried to intervene on her behalf. The men got into a physical altercation when one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired, striking the victim in the lower abdomen. Both men fled. The woman also did not stay at the scene. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Nashville, Tennessee

Man Shot Outside Madison Apartment Complex Dies

The man critically injured on May 17 after he was shot outside the Gibson Creek Apartments at 300 E. Webster Street in Madison has died from his injuries. Samuel Hall, 26, of Nashville, was found by responding officers lying on the ground in front of building E with multiple gunshot wounds. A handgun found next to Hall was recovered. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died Monday. The Medical Examiner believes that medical complications from the shooting caused Hall’s death.
Nashville, Tennessee

Man Fatally Shot Outside Murfreesboro Pike Motel Identified

The man fatally shot around midnight outside the HomeTowne Studios motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pike is identified as Waymon Green, 41, of Jackson, Tennessee. Officers responded to the scene after motel security heard a single gunshot. They found Green deceased on the sidewalk outside a room. According to witnesses, a man and woman were seen walking away shortly after the gunshot.